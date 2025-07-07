Legacy Business Spotlight: Benny’s Carwash

— ESTABLISHED 1951 —

Benny’s Car Wash is a four-generation family business that opened its first Baton Rouge location 74 years ago. It has added eight locations since then, many with additional services such as oil changes, gas pumps and convenience stores. The Alford family – led by Benny, Jason, Justin and Helen – remain hands-on owners, managing the day-to-day operations of the business.

‘Baton Rouge is home’

“Our entire family was born and raised here. We’re committed to giving back to the community that helped shape us. In addition to keeping cars clean, oil changed and tanks full, we employ around 400 team members and actively support local charities and events. Benny’s has been serving this area since the early 1950s, and we plan to be part of its future for many years to come.”

‘We truly try to give back’

“By developing our team and staying deeply connected to the local community, we’ve built trust, loyalty and a strong foundation for growth.”

‘Community service has always been at the heart of benny’s’

“One effort we’re especially proud of is our Annual Haunted Car Wash. It began in the mid-1980s and has grown into a major event, with 100% of the proceeds in recent years benefiting OLOL Children’s Hospital. Seeing the community come together for a great cause year after year is incredibly rewarding. Beyond that, our team actively supports a wide range of local charities and events throughout the year, all in line with our mission statement: “To be the best service organization in the Baton Rouge area.”

‘ We have plans to expand further ’

“Our fourth convenience store and fuel station, B-Quik, just opened up next to the car wash off of Lee Drive. We’re also excited about our newest location in Baker, which will include a car wash, fuel station and full-service options. We’re proud to continue serving North Baton Rouge and have plans to expand further into the Greater Baton Rouge area, including a new location in Zachary.”

Fun fact:

Benny’s was featured in the 1982 movie “The Toy” starring Richard Pryor.

OUR LEGACY: “Let’s make the Baton Rouge area better together.”

9611B AIRLINE HWY. | BATON ROUGE 70815 | 225.927.7181 | BENNYSCARWASH.COM