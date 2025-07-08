Legacy Business Spotlight: Bally’s Baton Rouge

— OPENING FALL OF 2025 —

Bally’s Belle of Baton Rouge casino is transforming a dormant downtown area into a vibrant entertainment complex featuring 25,000 sq. ft. of contemporary gaming, a spacious sports book and lounge, casual and fine dining, and an upscale cocktail lounge located in the center of the casino. The gaming complex will join Blly’s Baton Rouge Hotel, which recently underwent a down-to-the-studs transformation of its 10-story, 242-room hotel. The Belle is operating a temporary land-based casino while the modernization continues, in addition to the continued operations of te fully landside entertainment complex at The Queen Baton Rouge.

‘Community partnership, employment and reinvestment are the secret to our success.’

“With great pay, healthcare benefits, tuition reimbursement and job-training efforts, Bally’s isn’t just hiring – it’s uplifting the people of Baton Rouge and powering a vibrant, thriving community.”

‘Bally’s is helping reshape the economic landscape of Baton Rouge.’

“With 350 new jobs created and nearly $13 million in wages paid out, Bally’s continues to grow its Baton Rouge workforce across a wide range of sectors – from hospitality and entertainment to IT, finance, and executive leadership. Employees enjoy competitive pay, healthcare, tuition reimbursement, and paid, on-the-job training. In 2024, Bally’s contributed more than $17 million to Louisiana’s state general fund and nearly $2 million to East Baton Rouge Parish through gaming tax revenues. Combined with a $141 million investment into revitalizing downtown through The Queen and Belle of Baton Rouge redevelopment projects, Bally’s is making a lasting impact in the community and on the local economy.”

‘We have something for anyone who is visiting downtown.’

“When it opens this fall, Bally’s Baton Rouge Hotel & Casino-Entertainment Complex will feature Vegas-style gaming with 800 slot machines, 25 table games, a dedicated sports book with in-person sports betting and a wide variety of food and beverage options. During construction, guests can enjoy the temporary land-based casino with nearly 10,000 square feet of gaming including slot machines and table games. The newly transformed Bally’s Hotel is already open, featuring 242 well-appointed rooms, luxurious suites, a -modern fitness center, and a VIP lounge with panoramic views of downtown.”

OUR LEGACY: “Community-first investment and long-lasting impact.”

103 FRANCE STREET | 1717 RIVER PARK BLVD | BATON ROUGE 70802 | 225.242.2600 | BALLY’S.COM