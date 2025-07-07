Legacy Business Spotlight: Associated Grocers

— ESTABLISHED 1950 —

Associated Grocers, Inc., was founded 75 years ago with 17 member grocers decreasing the cost of goods by purchasing directly from food manufacturers. It has evolved into a full-service retail operations support and solution center for over 200 independent retailers in Louisiana, Mississippi, Texas and Arkansas. With over 670,000 square feet of warehouse space, more than 650 employees and annual sales over $800 million, AG is a major economic driver in Louisiana.

‘We are headquartered in the heart of the greatest food culture in the country.’

“Our history is rooted in Baton Rouge and south Louisiana. From the start, 75 years ago, a small group of independent grocery retailers in the Baton Rouge area collaborated to purchase a train car of sugar in order to compete in the marketplace with the ‘big chains.’ Since those humble beginnings, Baton Rouge has been a perfect location – perfect location on the I-10 corridor; perfect number of retailers in this marketplace to expand our leverage; and perfect location to source our workforce needs. There is no better place to be in the food business, and nobody knows it better than we do.”

‘AG has consistently been at the forefront of technology and innovation.’

“In the past three years, we have successfully implemented new systems in procurement, category management, warehouse management, fleet, finance and accounting, and retail systems. This past year, we installed an advanced, robotic, high-density storage solution that allows us to repurpose over 60,000 square feet of warehouse space for expanded offerings to our membership. AG’s investments in technology enablers have improved the quality of work and life of our workforce.”

‘Our company is an engaged community partner.’

“Associated Grocers supported many worthwhile endeavors including the Capital Area United Way, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank, Mary Bird Perkins and other organizations making a real impact and difference for members of our community. Four years ago, we created a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization – AGives! – led by a volunteer employee board and raising funds through our very own employees and public support. It is making a real difference within Baton Rouge and beyond.”

OUR LEGACY: “SERVICE … to your local grocers, your communities, your families, and our employees!”

8600 ANSELMO LANE | BATON ROUGE 70810 | 225.444.1000 | AGBR.COM