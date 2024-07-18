Last chance: Shape our region’s future by participating in CRPC’s survey, sponsored by Capital Region Planning Commission

As part of its five-year Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS), CRPC is seeking your input into the region’s SWOT analysis. The CEDS will be a plan to guide our region in developing and implementing programs to help us create a sustainable economy and improve the quality of life for the region. CRPC prepares these reports in cooperation with the U.S. Economic Development Administration, one of several CRPC federal partners. Your responses will benefit CRPC and the business community by helping us better understand the current business and economic environment in the region. This is your last chance to fill out the survey and make your voice heard. To participate in the survey, please click here. For any inquiries about the survey, contact the CRPC office at 225.256.7291 or email survey@crpcla.org.