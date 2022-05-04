Labor and employment conference for healthcare professionals, sponsored by Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP

Breazeale, Sachse & Wilson, LLP presents a Labor and Employment Conference for Healthcare Professionals, focusing on new or recurring issues which executives, managers, and human resources professionals face daily in the healthcare industry.

Topics range from workplace safety to handling retaliation claims, and guests will be exposed to an array of information. The event features special guests such as: Alexander Novas from the U.S. Department of Labor, Occupational Safety and Health Administration, who will provide insights on a post-pandemic workplace; and Troy M. Mouton of the U.S. Department of Labor, Wage and Hour Division, who will address DOL interpretations and trends.