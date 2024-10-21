Kean Miller’s Employment Law Forum returns, sponsored by Kean Miller LLP

Kean Miller will host its highly anticipated Employment Law Forum on November 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in The Lawton Room in Tiger Stadium. This half-day business briefing will feature a range of topics, including changes to the Americans with Disabilities Act, handling AI in the workplace, and an update on Wage Payment Compliance and Overtime Regulations. CLE, CPE, and SHRM credit will be available. Click here to learn more.