Here’s how Baton Rouge will celebrate BRAC’s 20 years of economic development wins (sponsored)

The Baton Rouge Area Chamber will celebrate 20 years as a regional economic development organization on Thursday, October 9 from 7-10 p.m. The event, BRAC Impact presented by Kean Miller, will be hosted in Baton Rouge, however the specific venue will remain a surprise. Attendees will be given location instructions closer to the event.

“2025 marks 20 years of BRAC’s impact in Louisiana’s Capital Region—and we want to mark the moment in a fun way,” said Lori Melancon, BRAC president & CEO. “This event will be a retrospective of two decades of job creation, investment, and forward momentum in the Baton Rouge Area and will launch our organization into its next chapter.”

Guests can expect interactive experiences and programming celebrating 20 years of economic wins, culminating in the launch of the organization’s new brand. Tickets can be purchased individually, in pairs, or as a group of ten at brac.org/events.

BRAC Impact is presented by Kean Miller and sponsored by Champion Sponsor Neighbors Federal Credit Union; Experiential Sponsors Home Bank, LaPorte, Our Lady of the Lake Health, and Primary Care Plus; Platinum Sponsors EFCU Financial, NAI Rampart, and Turner Industries; Gold Sponsors Cox Communications, the Lamar Corporation, and RES, LLC; and Executive Sponsors Capital Area Finance Authority, Capital One, Entergy, EXCEL, ExxonMobil, Guaranty Media, Louisiana Blue, Nexstar Media, and Shell.