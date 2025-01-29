Health Tip of the Wek, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Facelifts—from drastic to discreet

Back in the day, facelifts were all about pulling the skin taut, which often left people looking more startled than youthful. Those traditional facelifts primarily focused on the superficial layers of the face, such as the skin and subcutaneous tissue. The skin is pulled tighter to smooth wrinkles and lift sagging areas. While this can create a refreshed appearance, over-tightening may look unnatural over time. But today, surgeons focus on deeper layers of the face, repositioning muscles and fat for a look that’s smooth but still has that natural movement and character. It’s less about looking like someone else and more about looking like the best version of yourself. Learn more about facelifts.