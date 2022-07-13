Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Your mood and food

What you eat doesn’t just impact your physical health, but also influences your mental health. Diets that consist of mostly processed foods including fast food, sugar and soft drinks are linked to higher incidents of ADHD, mood swings, and depression. On the other hand, a Mediterranean-style diet rich in fruits, vegetables, nuts, legumes, and omega-3 fatty acids, along with moderate amounts of poultry, eggs and dairy can mean less inflammatory effects on the body and a reduced risk of depression and anxiety. Whole, nutrient-rich foods help to release serotonin, a feel-good chemical in the brain that helps regulate sleep and mood and inhibits pain. Learn more about how food affects your mood.