Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Why make January dry?

In recent years, the concept of “Dry January” has become an increasingly popular campaign in which people voluntarily stop drinking alcohol after the excesses of December and start the new year on a sober, clearer, more refreshed and healthier note. A brief break from alcohol even for moderate drinkers can produce immediate benefits including better sleep, improved blood pressure, weight loss, clearer complexion, liver recovery, and a boost to the immune system. Heavy drinkers who take a break might also notice they have less heartburn and reflux, feel less irritable and anxious, and have fewer headaches. Learn more about dry January.