Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Why jewelry and MRIs don’t mix

A tragic MRI incident in New York made national news recently. The incident was preventable and a stark reminder that all warning signs should be taken seriously. So, is any jewelry safe during an MRI? The short answer is to take it all off, just in case! Whether it’s a necklace, earrings, belly ring or body piercing, jewelry should come off before an MRI. These machines use powerful magnets and radio waves to get detailed images of the body. The magnets are always on, so this means anything with metal, especially magnetic metal, can be pulled toward the machine. Not only can this interfere with your images, but it can also damage the equipment or cause serious injury. Learn more about MRI protocols.