Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Which protein can affect your risk of diabetes and cancer death?

New research shows that people with elevated levels of protein prostasin may be at a higher risk of developing diabetes. They also indicate that those with elevated levels of both prostasin and blood sugar are at a significantly higher risk of death from cancer. This is important because we know that diabetes is linked to an increased risk of developing several types of cancer, and medications used to target high blood sugar can help decrease the risk. Prostasin is now regarded as a tumor biomarker and could possibly be used as a valuable early warning sign for the development of diabetes and cancer mortality, especially in people with high blood glucose levels. Learn more about the protein prostasin.