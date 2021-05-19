Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Where is my pelvic floor and why does it matter?

If you’ve ever leaked a little from laughing or sneezing, had painful sex or consistent issues achieving an orgasm, there’s a good chance it has to do with your pelvic floor.

The pelvic floor is a set of muscles, tissues and nerves that run between the pubic bone in the front and the tailbone in the back. A weak pelvic floor can result in leaking when you cough, sneeze or laugh. But it can be fixed. To get a better grip on your pelvic floor health, start a conversation with your OB/GYN or seek out a pelvic floor physical therapist.