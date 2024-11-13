Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: What artificial sweeteners are doing to your health

Once touted as a miracle food, artificial sweeteners and sugar substitutes took the market by storm in the 1970s. But experts continue to warn against consuming erythritol as a sugar substitute as it could increase your risk of heart attack and stroke. A recent study showed that erythritol, a sugar alcohol commonly used as a sugar substitute in cookies, diet soda, jelly, candy, gum, protein bars, mouthwash and toothpaste, as well as foods labeled “sugar-free” or “natural,” have zero nutrients and can cause more health-related issues than natural sugar. Learn more about artificial sweeteners.