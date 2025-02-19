Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: What a heart attack can look like for a woman

Heart attack hospitalization rates among women under 55 have increased, as rates among men of the same age have dropped. And recent studies show women are more likely to die after having a heart attack. But would you know if you were having a heart attack? Most people associate chest pain with heart attacks, and while it is the most common symptom, women often have other symptoms that can be chalked up to less life-threatening conditions like acid reflux or normal aging. Some warning signs women shouldn’t ignore include arm and back pain, sore jaw, upset stomach or nausea and unusual fatigue or weakness. Learn more about heart attack signs unique to women.