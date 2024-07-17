Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Top reasons men need to see a urologist

Some of the top reasons men end up at the urologist include prostate and bladder issues, kidney stones and erectile dysfunction, among other things. An enlarged prostate is often the culprit for bladder issues like incontinence and an overactive bladder. Did you know men in their 30s and 40s tend to get kidney stones most frequently, while erectile dysfunction is more common in older men as their testosterone levels drop? If you notice changes in your urination or sexual health, or abdominal or pelvic pain, don’t downplay it—go to a urologist. Learn more about reasons to see a urologist.