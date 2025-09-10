Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Think twice before getting that gel manicure

That glossy, chip-free gel manicure may look flawless, but some brands just got the boot in Europe. The European Union has banned certain gel nail polishes containing a chemical called TPO (trimethylbenzoyl diphenylphosphine oxide). TPO is a photoinitiator, which means it helps polish harden under UV light. The concern? Lab studies in mice suggested it might affect fertility. It’s important to note that no studies have shown harm in humans yet. But, European health officials decided to play it safe, pulling these products from shelves and instructing salons to toss what they have. U.S. regulators haven’t made the same move, but some states may consider temporary restrictions until more research is done.

