Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: The dangerous delusion of “I’m used to the heat”

Pushing through sweltering weather just because you’re “used to it” might be doing your body more harm than you realize. Yes, your body can adjust to warmer temps over time—that’s called heat acclimation. But even a well-acclimated person can hit their limit, especially during intense or prolonged heat. Dehydration, illness, medications, sleep, and stress can all potentially lower your tolerance without you realizing it. What feels normal might actually be chronic strain. And when you spend too much time in the heat without proper breaks, your cardiovascular system goes into overdrive trying to cool you down. Learn more about dangerous heat.