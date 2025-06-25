Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: The cold truth about frozen shoulder

If you’ve ever felt like your shoulder was staging a slow, stiff rebellion — you might be dealing with frozen shoulder. Officially called adhesive capsulitis, it’s when your shoulder becomes painful and stiff over time, often for no clear reason. The “capsule” of connective tissue around your shoulder joint gets thick and tight, limiting your range of motion and making everyday tasks harder than they should be. Women between 50 and 60, people with diabetes and those recovering from shoulder surgery or injury are most likely to be affected by it. The good news is that frozen shoulder isn’t forever, and there are ways to speed it along. Learn more about frozen shoulder.