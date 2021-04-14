Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Surprising benefits of eating fish

There are plenty of fish in the sea and researchers believe that adding them to your diet could have lasting, positive effects on your health. Packed with protein, vitamins and minerals, fish is a low-calorie, zero carb food filled with polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are a healthy type of fat considered an essential nutrient. Fish can also help lower your risk of heart disease and even decrease depression. There is evidence to show that people who experience depression lack the proper amount of EPA (eicosatetraenoic acid) and DHA (docosahexaenoic acid), which are both found in fish and can help regulate your mood.

