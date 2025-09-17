Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Soda and alcohol to blame for hair loss?

New research shows your beverage choices could matter just as much as your shampoo to your hair health. Drinking lots of sugary sodas or alcohol has been linked to higher rates of hair loss, while nutrients like vitamin D and iron were linked to stronger, healthier hair. These drinks can fuel inflammation, disrupt hormones, and weaken follicles over time. Each sip gives your body a spike of glucose and insulin, both of which can throw your hair’s growth cycle off track. Alcohol adds another layer by depleting the nutrients your hair needs to thrive, such as zinc, B vitamins, and protein. Together, that double hit is a recipe for shedding.

