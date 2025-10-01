Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Should everyone be microdosing GLP-1?

Microdosing GLP-1s (using small amounts to reap the same or similar benefits) has gained popularity, and some online conversations suggest it could be beneficial for a much broader demographic. One doctor went so far as to say everyone should be microdosing them for overall better health, but is there truth to these claims? There aren’t any official standards or guidelines on microdosing, as it’s not backed by the FDA, so there is no magic number that may work for one person versus another. While it might be tempting to try “just to see,” don’t go rogue. Talk to your doctor before starting any medication.

