Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Semaglutide shows promise in treating fatty liver disease

A recent study found that semaglutide improved liver enzyme levels in those suffering from nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) and other forms of the disease (NASH, or nonalcoholic steatohepatitis). The study found that those taking semaglutide medication over a 10-year period reduced their risk of later developing cirrhosis of the liver and liver cancer by 50 percent. Popular weight loss drugs containing semaglutide like Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus not only help those with type 2 diabetes and obesity lose weight, but researchers are now linking these medications to a reduction in fatty buildup in the liver. Learn more about semaglutide and fatty liver disease.