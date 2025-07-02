Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Running on energy drinks? Teens, take a timeout

It’s no secret teens are busier than ever. Between school, sports, jobs, and endless scrolling, many are turning to energy drinks for a boost. Teen consumption is higher than ever. But here’s the buzzkill: those flashy cans often pack more caffeine than three cups of coffee. Add in the sugar and extra stimulants, and that’s a lot for a still-growing body to handle. Too much caffeine can lead to jitters, headaches, anxiety, sleep problems, high blood pressure, and even heart rhythm issues. Some teens may also experience dependence or withdrawal symptoms, similar to other stimulants. Learn more about energy drinks.