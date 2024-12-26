Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Protein – priority or poison?

Protein is an important nutrient, fueling muscles, supporting recovery, and keeping us energized. However, many people are unknowingly eating more protein than their bodies actually need—and it could be causing harm. The average adult needs about 0.8 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. For example, a 150-pound person requires around 55 grams of protein daily. Active individuals or those with specific fitness goals might need slightly more, but the increase is often overestimated. Despite this, many modern diets, especially those following high-protein trends, can easily provide double or even triple the necessary amount. Learn more about protein intake.