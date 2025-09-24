Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Prostate cancer rates continue to rise – what you need to know

The latest American Cancer Society report shows that prostate cancer rates have been climbing by about 3% yearly since 2014, with the biggest increase seen in advanced stages of the disease. It is the most common cancer diagnosis in men in the U.S. and affects some men at a disproportionate rate. Black men are twice as likely to die from a diagnosis, and Native American men also face significantly higher risks. It’s still unclear exactly why cases are rising. Researchers are exploring possible links to genetics, lifestyle, and environmental factors. What doctors do know is that we have better screening tools that can help catch prostate cancer earlier.

