Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Prescription panic on vacation? Here’s what to do

If you’ve forgotten your prescription medications while on vacation, don’t panic! There are a few steps you can take to get back on track. First, call your doctor’s office. They can often send your prescription to a nearby pharmacy so you don’t miss a dose. Even if it’s after hours, check to see if the office has an on-call provider or an after-hours line. If your provider or pharmacy isn’t available, your next best bet is to visit a local urgent care or walk-in clinic. In many cases, they can provide a short-term supply to help you until you return home or get in touch with your regular doctor.

Pro tip: Keep a list of your medications, including dosages and your pharmacy information, in your phone or travel bag.

