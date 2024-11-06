Health Tip of the week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Plastics could be causing serious health concerns

A new study suggests that tiny micro or nanoplastics are being found in all parts of the human body including breast milk, the placenta, lungs, brains, hearts, liver and kidneys, stomach, and the testicles. The tiny shards of plastic when found in the blood vessels in the neck which pump blood from the heart to the head and brain, can double the risk of heart attack or stroke, and can increase the risk of cardiovascular complications among those already diagnosed with heart disease. While some plastics are unavoidable, there are ways to reduce the risk of exposure like using glass food storage containers and not using disposable plastic water bottles or cups. Click here to learn more about plastics and health concerns.