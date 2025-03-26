Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Plastic food containers & your health—is it worth the risk?

A new study found that eating from plastic food containers significantly increases the risk of organ malfunction and disease. When heating food and liquids in plastic takeout or storage containers or bottles, the extreme temperature causes the plastic to “seep” into or release tiny plastic particles into our food. When ingested, these tiny plastic particles are released into all parts of the body causing build-up in gut microbiome that can lead to inflammation, neurotoxicity, disruption of hormone production, organ dysfunction, and learning and memory problems. These changes to the gut biome not only cause a variety of health problems, but they can result in extreme damage to the brain, heart, liver, lungs, and kidneys. Learn more about plastic food containers and your health.