Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Pits on fire? Could be chemical burns!

Most deodorants and antiperspirants have similar active ingredients, so it’s fairly common for people to have a sensitivity to them or even experience an allergic reaction. The main culprits are preservatives, aluminum, fragrances or dyes, all of which can cause skin to itch, become red or inflamed, or break out in hives. But what happens when the reaction is more severe and results in open, blistered skin? A popular deodorant manufacturer has come under fire with reports of chemical burns after using certain products. More serious reactions to deodorant and antiperspirant products are caused by acidic or other ingredients and can result in severe and painful blistering of the skin, including open, peeling, oozing blisters or burns. Learn more about under arm chemical burns.