Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Pediatric pneumonia cases on the rise

A current spike in pneumonia cases among children is being traced to the bacteria Mycoplasma pneumoniae, also known as “walking pneumonia.” This type of pneumonia typically affects children ages 5-17 and causes milder symptoms, but they can vary by age. Older kids usually have cold symptoms like fever, cough and a sore throat while kids under five may also experience gastrointestinal issues like diarrhea or vomiting, sneezing, runny nose or wheezing. Because the symptoms are usually milder, Mycoplasma pneumonia may go undiagnosed for a while. Infected kids may even feel well enough to continue normal activities, hence the nickname “walking pneumonia.” Learn more about pediatric pneumonia.