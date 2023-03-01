Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: New study links fast food consumption to liver disease

Eating fast food regularly can be linked to many health problems including obesity, diabetes, increased cholesterol and more. There’s also been a direct correlation to fast food consumption and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a potentially life-threatening condition in which fat builds up in the liver. It was found that people who eat one meal a day at a fast-food restaurant significantly increase their risk of developing liver disease. NAFLD usually causes no signs or symptoms, but when it does, they can include pain or discomfort in the right upper abdomen or fatigue. Unlike other types of liver disease, NAFLD can be controlled and in many cases reversed with diet and lifestyle changes. Read more about fast food consumption and liver disease.