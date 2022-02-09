Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: New research shows cannabis prevents COVID-19 infection

New findings show that cannabis could soon be a natural alternative in the prevention and treatment of COVID-19. CBGA, or cannabigerolic acid, and cannabidiolic acid, also known as CBDA that are commonly found in hemp varieties of cannabis, can bind to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. In doing so, these compounds can prevent the virus from entering cells and causing infection. Current COVID-19 vaccines and antibody treatments target the same spike proteins that these hemp properties target. These studies are not suggesting you should begin using cannabis as a way to prevent or treat COVID-19, but preliminary findings are promising. Learn more here.