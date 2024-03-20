Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: New blood test proves highly accurate for Alzheimer’s disease

It won’t be long before screening for Alzheimer’s will be done with a simple blood test, making the current and invasive procedures a thing of the past. A recent study shows a new, highly reliable blood test that is just as accurate as the traditional PET imaging and lumbar puncture, or cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) tests used today. The ALZPath blood test measures for a key biomarker of Alzheimer’s called p-tau217, also known as the Alzheimer’s proteins and is a significant step forward at increasing accessibility and making screening for Alzheimer’s more widespread. Learn more about the new Alzheimer’s test.
