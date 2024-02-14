Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: New antibiotics to combat drug resistant ‘superbugs’

Researchers have found a new class of antibiotics effective at tackling “superbugs,” strains of bacteria, viruses, parasites and fungi that have become resistant to the commonly prescribed antibiotic drugs on the market. The process of these germs developing the ability to defeat drugs is called antimicrobial resistance (AMR), which is due largely to the misuse and overuse of antibiotics, particularly broad-spectrum antibiotics used to treat a variety of bacteria. Three new drugs have shown to be effective in treating superbug infections. Learn more about the new superbug antibiotics.