Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Mouth taping – is it worth the hype?

If you’ve scrolled through social media lately, you’ve probably seen people taping their mouths shut before bed. It’s a trend called mouth taping, and yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like. The idea is to encourage nose breathing by keeping your lips sealed while you sleep. Supporters of mouth taping say it helps reduce snoring, helps prevent dry mouth, and can even ease mild sleep apnea. While the benefits might sound tempting, a few things to consider are that there’s limited scientific evidence to prove it’s efficacy, it can actually make sleep apnea worse and it can block airflow. Learn more about mouth taping .