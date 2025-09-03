Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Lithium and the brain—could this mineral be the missing link in Alzheimer’s?

When most of us hear “lithium,” we think of batteries or even medicine for mood disorders. But this naturally occurring mineral found in everyday things like grains, veggies, eggs, milk, and even tap water may hold surprising clues about how our brains age. A new study shows groundbreaking findings on the role lithium plays in brain health, particularly when it comes to Alzheimer’s disease. Researchers found that loss of lithium in the brain is one of the earliest changes seen in patients with Alzheimer’s, and restoring that balance could be a critical missing link in how we diagnose and treat the disease. Learn more about how lithium can help your brain .