Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Just keep running

There are some health benefits to running in colder temperatures. It can boost the body’s resistance and strengthen the immune system, reduce inflammation and speed up the body’s post-workout recovery. It also improves your mental health and helps combat Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD). Some tips for comfortably running in the cold are to keep drinking water, layer up, and dress for 15-20 degrees warmer than it is. Remember to limit your time outside. Cold joints and muscles are slightly more prone to injury, so you should try to warm up as soon as you can. Learn more about the benefits of running in cold weather.