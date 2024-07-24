Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: It’s golf cart and ATV injury season

The number of golf cart injuries has increased each year over the past 10 years and half of reported golf cart injuries are in kids 12 and under. The most common injuries are similar for both golf carts and ATVs—cuts, followed by fractures, dislocations, and concussions. A rollover on an ATV can cause a child to get pinned underneath it, causing more serious trauma to the chest, abdomen, head or spine. Remember to never operate under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and don’t drive while distracted or go faster than 15 mph. Learn more about golf cart injuries.