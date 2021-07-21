Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Itching—an unknown but not uncommon sign of liver disease

We all get a little itchy—could be dry skin or a bug bite. But continual itching all over or in one spot is not only uncomfortable, it can also signal a serious health concern. An itch can stem from an acute or chronic condition like liver disease. While itching is rare in alcohol-related liver disease, experts believe factors like histamine and serotonin levels can play a role in itch-related liver disease. Remember that itching is not always a symptom or result of liver disease. It’s important to see your doctor for diagnosis and treatment.

Learn more about itching and liver disease.