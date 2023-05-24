Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Is there a connection between bone loss and antidepressants?

More than 1 in 8 adults in the U.S. take antidepressants, and these common medications could be connected to bone health, especially in women. Recent studies have found a link between the treatment for depression and bone health, suggesting that prolonged use of SSRIs weakens the bones and increases the risk of bone fractures. It was found that women who take antidepressants like Prozac, Paxil, Celexa and Zoloft have been linked to a 76% increased risk of bone fractures. SRIs treat depression by increasing the level of serotonin in the brain, while at the same time increasing cortisol (the body’s stress hormone), which can inhibit bone formation. Learn more about bone loss and antidepressants.