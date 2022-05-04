Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Is the sunscreen in your makeup enough?

While it’s easy to find foundations and powders with SPF (sun protection factor) ratings, the SPF in those products is not enough to provide adequate protection against UVA and UVB rays. Use a lightweight sunscreen under your makeup every single day. You can find facial sunscreens that work like primers, smoothing your foundation while keeping you safe from the sun. Start with your moisturizing routine and let it dry before you move to the next step. Then, apply at least a teaspoon amount of your sunscreen (at least SPF 30) on your face and neck. Let that dry and apply your makeup normally. Click here to learn more about SPF and makeup.