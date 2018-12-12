Health Tip of the Week, Sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Is my knee pain a sign of arthritis?

Osteoarthritis is a chronic condition in which cartilage, the material cushioning the joints, breaks down or wears away. The first signs are stiffness and swelling, but over time, osteoarthritis can cause severe pain—especially in the knees. This pain is more pronounced when climbing stairs or attempting to bend, kneel, squat, walk, or participate in sports. For many, knee replacement surgery is the best solution. This is one of the most common and successful of all orthopedic surgeries, providing pain relief and restoring function. Click here to read more from Dr. Linschoten.