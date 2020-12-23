Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Is it safe to eat homemade goodies this holiday?

During this time of year, most people start to receive holiday baked goodies from their friends and neighbors, but is it okay to eat them and can you catch COVID-19 from the food? Yes, it’s okay to eat the goods and no, you should not get sick from eating them. The virus is transmitted person-to-person through the air and not through the ingestion of food. If you’re making holiday treats for others, make sure you feel well and take the proper safety precautions while preparing the food, such as washing your hands, especially after touching the packaging or your face.

