Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Is it bad to wear contacts in the shower?

Contacts are super convenient and widely used, so you’ve probably heard that you shouldn’t sleep in them. But you might not know that you shouldn’t shower while wearing them as that can open you up to potential issues like a bacterial infection or even damage to the cornea. When water touches your contact lens, it can cause it to warp, swell, or stick to the eye, which in turn can scratch your cornea. And most water has various germs in it, so that scratched cornea is where bad germs can enter and cause an infection in the eye, or conjunctivitis. Learn more about wearing your contacts in the shower .