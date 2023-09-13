Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Inside Jimmy Buffett’s rare form of skin cancer

Along with the tributes following Jimmy Buffett’s death came details about the rare skin cancer the beloved performer had been dealing with—merkel cell carcinoma. MCC is rare and older White men who have not protected their skin from the sun are most at risk. Unlike melanoma, which is the deadliest type of skin cancer and usually starts as a brown or black spot, MCC can be mistaken for a host of other things, like an insect bite, cyst, sore or pimple. It’s also common for it to spread, and quickly. The initial spot can become bigger within weeks to months. Learn more about merkel cell carcinoma.