Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Inside Celine Dion’s heartbreaking condition

You may have seen world-renowned singer Celine Dion share what it’s like living with stiff-person syndrome (SPS) in her new documentary. SPS is a rare, progressive neurological disorder that causes muscle stiffness and spasms primarily in the torso and limbs. Symptoms can take several months to a few years to develop. Some people’s symptoms stay the same for years, while others experience slowly worsening symptoms, including more severe spasticity/rigidity, which can limit their ability to perform daily activities. Some triggers of SDS symptoms include unexpected or loud noises, physical touch or stimulations, changes in temperature, including cold environments, and stressful events. Learn more about stiff person syndrome.