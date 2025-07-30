Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: Infertility – you’re not alone

If you’ve been trying to conceive for a year without success (or six months if you’re over 35), you’re not alone. About 1 in 5 women experience infertility during their reproductive years. Infertility can affect both men and women, and the causes vary: hormonal imbalances, ovulation issues, sperm health, age, and even stress or lifestyle habits can play a role. Sometimes, no clear cause is found at all. The emotional toll is real, but there are steps you can take to support your fertility and overall health while you wait for answers such as eating a balanced diet, limiting tobacco and alcohol use, and ensuring you’re getting enough sleep. Learn more about infertility .