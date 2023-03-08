Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: If you were born in the ’90s, pay attention to colorectal cancer

It’s been found that that people born in 1990 have double the risk of colon cancer and quadruple the risk of rectal cancer compared to people born around 1950. There’s mounting evidence linking an unhealthy diet—in particular, one high in processed meat and fat, and low in fruits and vegetables—to early-onset colorectal cancer. So what’s your best defense if a screening colonoscopy isn’t in the cards just yet? In addition to eating healthy and staying active, doctors stress being aware of suspicious symptoms such as blood coming from the rectum, dark or black stools, persistent abdominal discomfort and loose stool. Learn more about colorectal cancer.