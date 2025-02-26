Health Tip of the Week, sponsored by Baton Rouge General: How tracking your heart rate helps

Wearable devices like smart watches, fitness trackers and smart rings are a popular, easy way to monitor your activity level and track your heart rate during exercise. For most adults, a normal resting heart rate is between 60-100 beats per minute, but there are factors that affect each person’s numbers. Athletes or people in good shape may see numbers as low as 40 beats per minute. Too high or too low outside of the normal limits while at rest could be a sign that something abnormal is going on and is worth getting checked out by your doctor. Learn more about heart rate trackers.